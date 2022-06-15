Scope

The Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances our investigative ability to improve understanding, diagnosis and treatment of diseases through nuclear medicine and radiological techniques.

Led by Prof. Giorgio Treglia from Università della Svizzera italiana and Université de Lausanne, the Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine section welcomes preclinical, translational, and clinical studies that push the boundaries of radiology and nuclear medicine.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

Development and evaluation of new medical imaging techniques

Experimental radiology, molecular imaging and nuclear medicine in humans and animals

Results from the routine use of nuclear medicine and radiological techiques including diagnostic and therapeutic applications (e.g. theragnostics and interventional radiology)

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical imaging and nuclear medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.