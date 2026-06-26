Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Frontiers in Medicine will be attending AMEE 2026 in Vienna, Austria, from August 22nd to 26th - one of the most important conferences in the healthcare professions education calendar. Come and say hello at stand 77 in the exhibition hall!
Africa’s WHO rehabilitation strategy promises to close a 63% access gap—but if doctors never learn about rehab, who will deliver it? Dr. Ibrahim Npochinto Moumeni's paper exposes the curriculum crisis threatening to sink this landmark 5-pillar plan.
We are excited to announce that the impact factor of Frontiers in Medicine has increased to 3.6 (Q1 journal). This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by our editors & reviewers to ensure that the journal is a hub for high-quality research.
This article collection invites submissions that explore why cancers are striking patients under 50, expose the biology driving them, and reshape how we detect, treat & prevent occurrences. The project is co-edited by Angel Lanas, Specialty Chief Editor.
Is your research data hidden? Frontiers FAIR² data management helps you transform your data into discoverable, reusable, open, and citable contributions. Click to learn more.
Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Respiratory Medicine
Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Respiratory Medicine
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Respiratory Medicine
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Respiratory Medicine