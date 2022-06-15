Scope

The Respiratory Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes high-quality basic, translational, clinical, population-based, and interdisciplinary research that advances the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, education, and long-term management of respiratory diseases.

Led by Prof. Chunxue Bai from Fudan University, with the support of Dr Dawei (David) Yang, the Respiratory Medicine specialty the section aims to provide an inclusive platform for the full spectrum of respiratory medicine, covering lung and airway biology, respiratory pathophysiology, pulmonary and systemic interactions, respiratory infections, chronic respiratory diseases, pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases, sleep-related breathing disorders, thoracic oncology, respiratory critical care, rehabilitation, digital health, artificial intelligence, and innovative models of respiratory care.

We welcome studies that bridge mechanistic discoveries with clinical applications, integrate multi-omics and imaging with patient-centered outcomes, and promote precision, preventive, predictive, and participatory approaches in respiratory medicine. The section particularly encourages submissions that address unmet clinical needs, emerging technologies, real-world evidence, guideline implementation, global respiratory health, and innovation in respiratory medical education.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

basic mechanisms of respiratory diseases at cellular, molecular, genetic, epigenetic, immunological, microbiome, and multi-omics levels

clinical diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, monitoring, and long-term management of acute and chronic respiratory diseases

asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchiectasis, interstitial lung diseases, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary vascular diseases, respiratory infections, and rare lung diseases

respiratory critical care, acute respiratory failure, mechanical ventilation, respiratory support, perioperative respiratory medicine, and post-intensive-care respiratory outcomes

sleep-related breathing disorders, hypoxia-related diseases, high-altitude respiratory medicine, and their clinical, physiological, and translational implications

environmental, occupational, lifestyle, aging-related, and exposome-related factors affecting respiratory health

respiratory rehabilitation, chronic disease management, patient-reported outcomes, quality of life, symptom science, and palliative respiratory care

imaging, radiomics, pathology, functional assessment, pulmonary physiology, respiratory monitoring, wearable devices, and digital biomarkers

artificial intelligence, large language models, digital health, telemedicine, internet of things, metaverse-based medicine, clinical decision support systems, and real-world implementation in respiratory care

clinical trials, real-world studies, epidemiology, population health, prevention strategies, screening programs, guideline development, health policy, and implementation science in respiratory medicine

innovative pharmacological, biological, immunological, cellular, genetic, device-based, and non-pharmacological interventions for respiratory diseases

respiratory medical education, simulation-based training, virtual and metaverse-based learning, digital competency development, clinician–patient communication, and disease-specific patient education related to respiratory care

cardiorespiratory medicine and heart–lung interactions, including pulmonary vascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, right heart dysfunction, cardiopulmonary effects of hypoxia and sleep-disordered breathing, respiratory–cardiovascular comorbidities, and integrated approaches to cardiopulmonary diagnosis, monitoring, treatment, and rehabilitation

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, while also encouraging interdisciplinary contributions relevant to quality education, innovation, and reduced health inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is dedicated to disseminating impactful discoveries and practical innovations in respiratory medicine and respirology to clinicians, researchers, educators, industry partners, policymakers, and the public worldwide.