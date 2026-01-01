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Frontiers in Medicine will be attending Digestive Disease Week 2026 in Chicago, USA, from May 3rd to 5th - the world's largest gastroenterology and hepatology gathering. Come and say hello at booth 1835 in the exhibition hall!
One of our most viewed articles over the past six months, "How happy is healthy enough? Uncovering the happiness threshold for global non-communicable disease prevention" finds that happiness above a threshold is linked to lower NCD deaths globally.
This project aims to advance interdisciplinary dialogue on regulatory, clinical, and economic frameworks to harmonise companion diagnostics development in precision medicine. It is led by Profs. Valentina Pecoraro, Tommaso Trenti, and Beatriz S Lima.
This article collection invites submissions that highlight innovative strategies for the prevention of chronic diseases in primary care settings. It is co-edited by Dr. Arch Mainous, Specialty Chief Editor of our Family Medicine and Primary Care section.
Is your research data hidden? Frontiers FAIR² data management helps you transform your data into discoverable, reusable, open, and citable contributions. Click to learn more.
Sinai Health System, Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Urological Disorders
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, School of Human Health Sciences, University of Florence
Firenze, Italy
Associate Editor
Urological Disorders
University Health Network (UHN)
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Urological Disorders
ASL Napoli 1 Centro
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Urological Disorders