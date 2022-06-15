Scope

Led by Prof. Alexandre R. Zlotta from the University of Toronto, Canada, the Urological Disorders section of Frontiers in Medicine offers a high-quality, globally accessible platform that promotes research, clinical innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration in urological sciences.

The section aims to create a forum that bridges urology with medical oncology, radiology, nephrology, endocrinology, biomedical engineering, and public health to address complex patient needs through integrated approaches.

Furthermore, it supports research in artificial intelligence, precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and cutting-edge surgical methods that are revolutionizing urologic care.

The Urological Disorders section encourages submissions in areas including:

Urologic oncology (e.g., prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicular cancers)

Functional urology and neuro-urology

Andrology and male reproductive health

Female urology and pelvic floor disorders

Pediatric urology

Endo-urology and minimally invasive surgery

Robotic and image-guided interventions

Translational and basic science research

Health services research and outcomes studies

Research published in the Urological Disorders section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section aims to become a respected international reference point for cutting-edge research and clinical practice, fostering scientific dialogue, improving patient outcomes, and advancing global urologic health through open and accessible scholarship.