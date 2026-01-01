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About us
About us
Who we are
Mission and values
History
Leadership
Awards
Impact and progress
Frontiers' impact
Our annual reports
Thought leadership
Publishing model
How we publish
Open access
Quality and research integrity
Peer review
Research Topics
Publish your data
Fee policy
Services
Societies
National consortia
Institutional partnerships
Collaborators
More from Frontiers
Frontiers Forum
Frontiers Planet Prize
Press office
Sustainability
Career opportunities
Contact us
All journals
All articles
Submit your research
Frontiers in
Medicine
Sections
Sections
Dermatology
Family Medicine and Primary Care
Gastroenterology
Gene and Cell Therapy
Geriatric Medicine
Healthcare Professions Education
Hematology
Hepatobiliary Diseases
Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine
Nephrology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Pathology
Precision Medicine
Pulmonary Medicine
Regulatory Science
Rheumatology
Translational Medicine
Urological Disorders
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission & scope
Facts
Journal sections
Open access statement
Copyright statement
Quality
For authors
Why submit?
Article types
Author guidelines
Editor guidelines
Publishing fees
Submission checklist
Contact editorial office
Frontiers in
Medicine
Sections
Sections
Dermatology
Family Medicine and Primary Care
Gastroenterology
Gene and Cell Therapy
Geriatric Medicine
Healthcare Professions Education
Hematology
Hepatobiliary Diseases
Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology
Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine
Nephrology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Pathology
Precision Medicine
Pulmonary Medicine
Regulatory Science
Rheumatology
Translational Medicine
Urological Disorders
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission & scope
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