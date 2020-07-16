Main content

Scope The section takes advantage of the novel Frontiers publishing concept to advance communication between microbiologists and immunologists and, as a result, knowledge at the interface of interactions between microbes and hosts. We have many common goals, but the often separate training of researchers has resulted in individuals with unifocal expertise, different ways of thinking, and different experimental approaches and skills. This can prevent interactions which, in the usual mode of review processes of "closed access" publications, can lead to problems in addressing the issues critical for advancing novel reports of discoveries at the interface. Frontiers’ mechanism for communication between authors and referees provides a unique opportunity to bridge the fields.



Recent discoveries have underscored the power of using microbes to explore the immune system, and the role for microorganisms in the development and function of the immune system. We expect studies examining responses to bacteria and parasites focusing on:



- Molecular interactions between microbial products and host sensors;

- Effects of microbiota on immune development;

- Innate responses to infections including cytokine and cellular responses and functions;

- Links between innate responses and downstream adaptive responses;

- Molecular signaling: from sensors or receptors for microbial products or infection-induced changes, and from cytokines induced during infections. Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Microbial Immunology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Microbial Immunology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

