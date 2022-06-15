Scope

Open for submissions by end of July 2026!

For enquiries regarding early manuscript submissions or opportunities to join the editorial board, please contact microbiology@frontiersin.org.





The Microbiome Data Science section is dedicated to publishing research that advances computational, statistical, and informatics methods enabling robust discovery, validation, and translation in microbiome research. The section focuses on methodological innovation, benchmarking, reproducible analytics, and interoperable resources that support accurate inference and trustworthy use of microbiome data across human, animal, plant, environmental, and built-environment systems.

Led by Dr. Peter Belenky from the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Brown University, and Dr. Folker Meyer from the University of Duisburg-Essen, the Microbiome Data Science section welcomes submissions that develop, evaluate, and disseminate methods and resources that improve the design, analysis, integration, and sharing of microbiome datasets, supporting transparent reporting and FAIR/FAIR²-aligned practices where applicable.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Study design and measurement: sampling, power, controls, contamination, batch effects

Methods and pipelines: profiling, MAGs, strain tracking, resistome/mobilome

Virome: metagenome-scale viral diversity, phage-host dynamics, and computational approaches to viral ecology within microbiome contexts

Multi-omics integration: linking taxonomic composition, functional capacity, metabolic activity, ecological interactions, temporal dynamics, and host responses across microbiome systems

Machine learning and AI: robustness, uncertainty, interpretability, fairness, generalization, and AI-driven hypothesis generation; the section explicitly welcomes work in which microbiome data serve as a hypothesis generator, including predictive and ranking frameworks that surface testable biological questions

Single-cell and spatial microbiology: single-organism and single-cell profiling approaches applied to microbiome-scale questions, with emphasis on standardized and benchmarked tool development

Benchmarking and standards: reference datasets, challenges, metadata harmonization, reporting

Systems biology and causal modeling: approaches that integrate microbiome data and biological knowledge to characterize system states, infer mechanisms, predict responses to perturbation, and inform therapeutic development

Infrastructure and interoperability: scalable computing, ontologies, APIs, metadata standards, federated methods, privacy-preserving analysis, and community resources that enable reproducible, interoperable, and ethically responsible generation, sharing, and reuse of microbiome data

Visualization and tooling: interactive analytics and human-in-the-loop workflows

Biogeography and spatial ecology: computational approaches for characterizing microbiome organization and activity across spatial scales, from single-cell interactions and micro-scale spatial structure to host-associated and environmental distributions, ecological gradients, and niche partitioning

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and where relevant SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

The Microbiome Data Science section does not consider submissions that are primarily descriptive (including 16S rRNA studies) without a clear scientific question, appropriate controls, or substantive methodological insight. The section is focused on microbiome data science: submissions that are primarily computational or AI-driven should demonstrate a direct and meaningful connection to microbiome data, methods, or research questions; benchmarking against or application to microbiome datasets is expected. Policy or regulatory papers that do not directly advance microbiome data generation, analysis, benchmarking, or interoperability remain out of scope. Submissions must include sufficient methodological detail to support reproducibility, including appropriate reporting of code, parameters, and data availability consistent with community standards and journal requirements.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating rigorous, reproducible, and scalable microbiome data science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.