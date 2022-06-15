Scope

The Microbial Physiology and Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of microbial structure, metabolism, and physiology.

Led by Dr. Biswarup Mukhopadhyay from Virginia Tech, Dr. Sabine Kleinsteuber from Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, and Dr. Ulrike Kappler from The University of Queensland, the Microbial Physiology and Metabolism section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiological research, which contribute to the knowledge of how microbial structure leads to function, metabolic processes are regulated, and microbes respond to environmental stressors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative genomics

culture-independent or multi-organism experiments

metabolic engineering of microorganisms

metabolic processes and regulation

microbial response to environmental stressors

microbial structure and function

new methods, metabolites, regulators, and mechanisms

systems biology methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological and metabolic aspects of microbes, including their growth, energy metabolism, biosynthesis, and assembly into living cells.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Microbial Physiology and Metabolism section does not consider descriptive microbiome studies solely based on amplicon sequencing and correlation analyses with environmental factors, or studies that report metabolic changes happening in a host organism in response to interactions with its microbiome. If your manuscript includes amplicon profiles, please make sure that these are accompanied by a clear hypothesis, methods used to test the hypothesis, and how the reported results support and validate this hypothesis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.