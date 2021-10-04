Scope

The Aeromicrobiology and Built Environments section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the ecology of bioaerosols and the microbial communities sharing buildings, urban landscapes, and infrastructure with us, and their potential applications in various fields.

Under the guidance of Dr. Albert Barberán from the University of Arizona (USA), the Aeromicrobiology and Built Environments section encourages submissions that delve into the numerous aspects of aerobiome research, aiming to uncover the underlying ecological processes and potential applications of these complex interactions. Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

· Aerobiome (i.e., the air microbiome)

· Airborne particles, dust dispersal, and habitat connectivity

· Ecological processes structuring the air microbiome

· Interactions between vegetation, human health, and the near-surface aerobiome

· Methodological limitations to study the aerobiome

· Urbanization impacts on microbial communities

· Microbial communities in buildings and human-made infrastructures

· Links between human activities, microbiomes and urban vegetation

· The role of urban microbial communities in ecological restoration and human well-being

· Nexus of climate change, urbanization, and microbiomes

Submissions should offer a clear microbiological perspective on these interactions, shedding light on the ecological processes and applications that connect airborne and built-environment microbial communities to human and environmental health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of the aerobiome, ecological processes structuring air and built-environment microbial communities, urbanization impacts on microbiomes, and the role of urban microbial communities in ecological restoration and human well-being, in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Aeromicrobiology and Built Environments section does not consider submissions focusing solely on atmospheric chemistry, soil biology and biochemistry, human health, plant ecology, architecture, or landscaping. However, studies that incorporate these topics as part of a broader investigation into the ecology of bioaerosols and built-environment microbial communities are welcome. The section aims to maintain a focus on the ecology of bioaerosols and the microbial communities sharing buildings, urban landscapes, and infrastructure with us, and their potential applications in various fields, in line with the SDG goals of promoting good health and well-being, and building sustainable and resilient cities and communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Aeromicrobiology and Built Environments to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.