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Our new Research Topic, 'EUSM 2026 - Highlighting early career researchers in Metabolomics’ is now open for summaries and manuscripts. The collection is in collaboration with the EUSM summer school and is intended for submissions from all EUSM attendees.
Thank you to SynBioBeta for the excellent opportunity to engage with the synthetic biology community across industry, academia and governments. If you are interested in working with Frontiers, please see our SynBioBeta Research Topic series online now
Thank you to the European School of Metabolomics (EUSM) for having us at your recent summer school. It was a pleasure to interact with so many talented students working in the field, and we look forward to supporting them in an Open Access space
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Department of Experimental and Clinical Biomedical Sciences “Mario Serio”, University of Firenze
Firenze, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Lipids, Membranes and Vesicles
Explore section
Review
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Review
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Review
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Editorial
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Accepted on 08 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 07 Jul 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Original Research
Published on 29 Jun 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Review
Published on 26 Jun 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Mini Review
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Mini Review
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Cellular Biochemistry
Explore section
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Editorial
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Mini Review
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Explore section
Editorial
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Review
Published on 11 Jun 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Original Research
Published on 18 May 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Opinion
Published on 01 May 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Original Research
Published on 24 Apr 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Mini Review
Published on 09 Mar 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Opinion
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Structural Biology
Opinion
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Structural Biology
Methods
Published on 19 Feb 2026
in Structural Biology
Brief Research Report
Published on 13 Feb 2026
in Structural Biology
Review
Published on 11 Feb 2026
in Structural Biology, Biophysics and Evolution
Original Research
Published on 13 Jan 2026
in Structural Biology
Original Research
Published on 17 Dec 2025
in Structural Biology
Review
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Structural Biology
Original Research
Published on 26 Nov 2025
in Structural Biology
Original Research
Published on 21 Nov 2025
in Structural Biology
Explore section
Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Metabolomics
Brief Research Report
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Metabolomics
Review
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Metabolomics
Editorial
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Review
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Editorial
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Review
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Accepted on 08 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Published on 02 Jul 2026
in Metabolomics
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jun 2026
in Metabolomics
Opinion
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Metabolomics
Explore section
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 10 Jul 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Mini Review
Published on 11 Jun 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Original Research
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Original Research
Published on 07 May 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Mini Review
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 23 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Editorial
Published on 17 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Original Research
Published on 13 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology
Review
Published on 20 Mar 2026
in RNA Networks and Biology