Scope Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation aims to publish major insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying all aspects of protein homeostasis.



The section is devoted to publishing original research papers and reviews on all the processes that polypeptides may experience during their lifetimes: from initial synthesis and nascent folding to translocation, refolding, and assembly; stress- or mutation-induced unfolding, misfolding or aggregation; compaction into tangles, amyloids, or fibrils; and, finally, degradation.



Our general aim is to better understand, on the biophysical and biochemical level, human age-related and neurodegenerative protein conformational diseases, by comprehending the paths undertaken by polypeptides toward their native functional, or toxic misfolded and aggregated, conformations.



Mechanistic studies on molecular chaperones, foldases, proteases, and control mechanisms governing all above-mentioned cellular processes are welcome, as well as papers concerning the interplay between the various states of polypeptides: for example, interaction of both harmless functional native and harmful misfolded aggregates with small and large molecules such as peptides, osmolytes, ions, lipids, drugs, chaperones, and proteases.



Our main focus is on in vitro studies but the long-term goal remains to understand these molecular processes in a cellular context, in terms of molecular crowding, ion composition, presence of native proteins and membranes, etc. Thus, we encourage both classic biochemical and single molecule biophysical studies on intrinsically unfolded and misfolded proteins, and their conversion into various forms of aggregates, as well as articles characterizing the toxicity of these species to animal cells and their propagation in prion-like settings.



Authors submitting manuscripts other than Original Research should highlight how their publications have prepared them for contributing to the field in their cover letter. We also request that prospective organizers of Research Topics provide the Editorial Office with their CVs, and clarify how their research expertise qualifies them to organize a Research Topic on the subject in their proposal. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mol. Biosci.

Abbreviation fmolb

Electronic ISSN 2296-889X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.113 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

