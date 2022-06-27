stefan g. d. rüdiger
Utrecht University
Utrecht , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Utrecht University
Utrecht , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
University of Bremen
Bremen , Germany
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Department of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Lausanne University Hospital
Lausanne , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Max Planck Society
Berlin , Germany
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Weizmann Institute of Science
Rehovot , Israel
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem , Israel
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte , United States
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
University of Toronto
Toronto , Canada
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
UMR5237 Centre de Recherche en Biologie cellulaire de Montpellier (CRBM)
Montpellier , France
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
Duke University Health System
Durham , United States
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
School of Medicine, University of Maryland
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation
University of Lincoln
Lincoln , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation