Scope

This integrated specialty section brings together Structural Biology, Molecular Biophysics, and Evolutionary Biology to publish research that moves beyond static molecular descriptions toward a mechanistic and historically grounded understanding of biomolecules..

Led by Dr. Annalisa Pastore from King's College London, the Structural Biology, Biophysics, and Evolution section reflects the view that atomic structure is only a starting point: explaining how biomolecules function requires biophysical measurements of dynamics, thermodynamics, and interactions, while explaining why particular structures and mechanisms exist requires evolutionary context.

The section welcomes submissions across experimental, computational, and theoretical approaches that connect structure to dynamics, thermodynamics, mechanism, cellular context, and evolutionary history, transforming molecular forms into predictive models of function and adaptation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

high-resolution structure determination

conformational dynamics and structural ensembles

biophysical methods that quantify motion and heterogeneity

thermodynamics and kinetics of folding and stability

protein–solvent coupling and hydration effects

quantitative interaction biology

misfolding, aggregation, and assembly pathways

in vivo / cell-like macromolecular environments

evolutionary analysis of structure and mechanism

stability–function trade-offs and mutational landscapes

modularity and higher-order structural evolution

mechanism-focused biomedicine and biotechnology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth, quantitative insight into how macromolecules behave under physical constraints and how their structures and mechanisms have been shaped by evolutionary processes - linking structural determination to dynamics, energetics, interaction mechanisms, and functional adaptation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The section does not consider submissions focusing primarily on clinical outcomes or patient characteristics, as these fall outside a structural/molecular/mechanistic focus. However, pharmaceutical and translational research that emphasizes molecular mechanism, structure, dynamics, energetics, or evolutionary constraint may be considered.

This multidisciplinary scope aims to disseminate cutting-edge research that makes structural biology more integrated and predictive, clarifying what biomolecules are, how they behave, and where they come from.