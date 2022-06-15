Scope

The Molecular Neuroinflammation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying neuro-immune interactions in the healthy and diseased nervous system.

Led by Dr. Javier Egea from the Hospital Universitario Santa Cristina (Madrid), the Molecular Neuroinflammation section welcomes submissions across the various domains of molecular neuroscience, which connect the characterization of inflammatory and immune signalling with neuronal and glial function, tissue homeostasis, disease mechanisms, and to potential therapeutic applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astrocyte reactivity and astrocyte-neuron signalling in inflammatory states

blood-brain barrier molecular biology, endothelial signalling, and immune cell trafficking

complement cascade, inflammasome activation, and innate immune sensing in neural tissue

cytokine and chemokine networks regulating neural cell communication and inflammatory responses

microglial activation states, phenotypic transitions, and phagocytic signalling

molecular basis of neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric conditions

molecular crosstalk between the peripheral immune system and the central nervous system

oxidative stress, redox signalling, and their interactions with neuroinflammatory pathways

resolution of inflammation and identification of molecular targets for immunomodulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth insight into the molecular players, signalling pathways and cellular interactions that govern neuro-immune communication. Studies should contribute to a mechanistic understanding of neuroinflammation and/or provide insights into the identification of novel therapeutic targets and approaches. The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Topics not considered in the scope of this section include:

purely clinical or diagnostic studies without a substantial molecular or mechanistic component

bibliometric analysis

general laboratory techniques without a clear application to molecular neuroinflammation

peripheral immunology without a nervous system component

studies on complementary or alternative medicine

descriptive reports of inflammatory markers without mechanistic insight

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.