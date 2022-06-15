Scope

The Neurodevelopment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the assembly and refinement of brain circuits in health and disorders during prenatal and early postnatal life.

Led by Prof. Carol Schuurmans from Sunnybrook Research Institute, the Neurodevelopment section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which connect fundamental mechanisms to the progression of both healthy and disordered neurodevelopment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral analysis of animal models of neurodevelopment

characterization of the immune system's role in brain development and its contribution to neurodevelopmental disorders

evaluation of genome-proteome relationships in cell fate determination, maturation, and circuit function

investigation of signaling pathways and biomarkers of neurodevelopment, as well as studies focused on novel therapies towards treatment for neurodevelopmental disorders

mechanisms underlying microbiota impact on brain development

multi-level analysis of mechanisms underlying expression of critical periods of plasticity across sensory modalities, emotion, and cognition in early development

novel neuroimaging approaches to evaluate whole brain structural and functional connectivity

pathogenesis of neurodevelopmental disorders, including epilepsy, intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and monogenic disorders

peripheral somatosensory neuronal circuit function and its impact on brain maturation and behavior

role of glia and microglia in synapses development and refinement in health and disorders

studies addressing how genetic and epigenetic mechanisms drive brain development and how their disruption contributes to miswiring of neuronal circuits and the onset of neurodevelopmental disorders

translational studies from animal models to human subjects

use of human-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and organoids to assess molecular, cellular, and network processes during the early stage of brain development

the use of AI in neurodevelopment and the use of neurodevelopment research to further AI

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about neurodevelopmental processes and their implications for health and disorders. In particular, the section welcomes submissions focusing on basic, translational, and clinical research mediating proliferation, migration, differentiation, circuit formation, refinement, and neuron/glia interaction during development contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neurodevelopment section does not consider studies addressing pure technical approaches, pain management, surgical procedures, or medical imaging that do not directly pertain to the development and function of the nervous system during early life stages. Additionally, submissions focusing on aging or topics unrelated to neurodevelopmental processes will be considered out of scope for this section. However, the section welcomes submissions that emphasize the neurodevelopmental aspect and contribute to the understanding of neurodevelopmental processes, brain circuit assembly, and refinement in health and disorders, as well as progression of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.