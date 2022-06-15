Open access provides free and immediate online access to academic research for anyone in the world to read, distribute, and re-use.

As a gold open access publisher, we receive payment in the form of article publishing charges (APCs) on articles that pass peer review and are accepted for publication by our external and independent editorial boards.

APCs are an alternative business model to traditional subscription fees, with the benefit that all content is openly and freely available for anybody to read and download, accelerating scientific collaboration and innovation.

Article processing charges Journal A Type Articles B Type Articles C Type Articles Frontiers in Neuroscience CHF 3,150 CHF 2,500 0

Article types

We offer a range of article types to support academic communities in publishing their results and research advances.

A-Type Articles: Original Research, Systematic Review, Methods, Review, Hypothesis and Theory, Clinical Trial, Technology and Code

B-Type Articles: Mini Review, Perspective, Case Report, Community Case Study, Data Report, Brief Research Report, General Commentary, Opinion

C-Type Articles: Correction, Editorial