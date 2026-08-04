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University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Gut-Brain Axis
College of Medicine, The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Gut-Brain Axis
Arkansas State University
Jonesboro, United States
Associate Editor
Gut-Brain Axis
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Gut-Brain Axis