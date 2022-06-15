Scope

The NeuroAI section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and advancing the bidirectional relationship between neuroscience and artificial intelligence.

Led by Prof. Gabriel A Silva from the University of California San Diego, the NeuroAI section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroscience and AI, covering the computational, systems, and translational spectrum of scientific discoveries at the intersection of these two fields.

Topics with a focus on NeuroAI in the scope of this section include:

brain-inspired AI architectures, formal theoretical results, algorithms, and learning rules derived from neuroscientific principles

AI-driven discovery, whereby results are dependent on or facilitated by AI tools, including, but not limited to, machine learning approaches that map the connectome, stimulate neural circuits, and uncover the biological foundations of cognition, conciousness, and disease

neural interfaces and AI-enabled augmentation, including decoding of neural signals to restore mobility and speech, and approaches that directly augment human cognition

embodied intelligence, with an emphasis on sensorimotor loops, biological feedback mechanisms, and intelligence arising from interaction with physical environments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between neuroscience and artificial intelligence, ideally demonstrating a clear and substantive contribution to both disciplines.

The NeuroAI section does not consider studies where there is no clear interaction between neuroscience and artificial intelligence, including standard machine learning applications to neural data that yield no neuroscientific insight, or AI methods with no grounding in or implication to brain function.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.