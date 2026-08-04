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King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroenergetics and Brain Health
Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroenergetics and Brain Health
Heersink School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
Neuroenergetics and Brain Health
Eisai Co. Ltd
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Neuroenergetics and Brain Health