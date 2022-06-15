Scope

Neuroscience Data is dedicated exclusively to publishing FAIR² Data Articles spanning the full breadth of the neuroscience field, providing a dedicated venue for peer-reviewed, citable, interoperable, and AI-ready datasets that can be discovered, reused, validated, and integrated by the global neuroscience community.

Each submission is documented in a Data Article and made accessible through an interactive FAIR² Data Portal — featuring AI-assisted analysis, visualisations, and computational notebooks — alongside a certified FAIR² Data Package that guarantees provenance, quality, and long-term reusability.

FAIR² Data Management is the world's first complete, AI-powered data management and publication service, offering an unprecedented single workflow from dataset to globally citable research output. Every dataset becomes a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article — giving authors formal academic credit — while Clara, the first AI Data Steward, automates metadata, compliance, and curation, reducing weeks of preparation to minutes. Published datasets remain live and explorable through interactive FAIR² Data Portals, structured for integration with computational models, machine learning pipelines, and multimodal analysis.

Neuroscience Data is led by Professor Sean L. Hill, developer of FAIR² Data Management, and Professor Henry Markram, both of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, Switzerland. Together, they bring decades of pioneering work in open neuroscience data — representing a generation of researchers who have dedicated much of their careers to advancing how neuroscience data is shared, curated, and reused at scale. The section welcomes submissions from all domains of neuroscience and encourages multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary contributions. By treating datasets as primary research outputs, it aims to strengthen connections across neuroscience subfields and advance transparency, reproducibility, and computational reuse.

Topics considered in scope include:

Molecular, cellular, and omics neuroscience, including neurogenomics, proteomics, lipidomics, and spatial and single-cell datasets

Neural development, neurogenesis, neurodegeneration, autonomic neuroscience, the gut–brain axis, and brain health across the lifespan

Systems, circuit, and connectomics neuroscience, including electrophysiology, neural recording, stimulation, and multiscale structure–function datasets

Cognitive, behavioural, sensory, and social neuroscience, including auditory, visual, perceptual, decision-making, sleep, circadian, and evolutionary neuroscience

Brain imaging, computational neuroscience, and AI-enabled neuroscience, including structural, functional, cellular, and multimodal data

Translational, neuroengineering, and applied neuroscience, including neuropharmacology, neuroprosthetics, and neuromorphic engineering

Submissions should provide detailed information on the methods and protocols used to produce the dataset. The FAIR² platform generates the submission structure, provenance records, metadata, curation, quality control documentation, and reuse evidence.

By establishing datasets as citable, certified research outputs, Neuroscience Data provides a trusted, high-visibility venue for the discipline — enabling authors to gain formal recognition, meet funder obligations, and maximise the long-term impact of their data.

To learn more about FAIR², watch the FAIR² webinar and explore our latest FAIR² Data Articles: