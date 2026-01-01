Article types
We offer multiple article types to maximize your options for disseminating your work.
Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.
Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.
All Frontiers' articles are peer-reviewed, receive a DOI, are citable, published in PDF and HTML format, and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.
More useful information about submitting:
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FAIR² Data
Frontiers FAIR² Data Management provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements while gaining scholarly credit. Submitting through the platform gives researchers access to an AI-powered system that enhances curation, aligning datasets with the FAIR Guiding Principles (see: https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/) and the FAIR² Open Specification (see: https://fair2.ai), governed by the FAIR² Alliance. This specification ensures datasets are AI-ready, ethically aligned, and enriched with context to support responsible reuse, meeting and exceeding funder expectations. At the heart of the process is Clara, an AI assistant for data preparation, who guides authors through curation, organization, and cleaning while also drafting the FAIR² Data Article and creating a FAIR² Data Portal. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value. The service supports the full data lifecycle — curation, documentation, publication, preservation, and reuse. Each submission includes lifetime data hosting (up to 50 GB in the base price), supported by persistent identifiers, redundant backups, and open standards to ensure durability and accessibility. Every dataset is accompanied by a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article. These are capped at 12,000 words and may include up to 15 figures or tables, ensuring recognition and long-term visibility. Further analyses or new insights can be submitted later as research articles, provided the original Data Article is cited and contributors acknowledged. Supported formats currently include tidy spreadsheets (see: https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v059.i10) and CSV files. Submissions must comply with Frontiers' editorial and ethics policies (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/policies-and-publication-ethics) and guidelines for AI use in publication (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/author-guidelines).
FAIR² DATA Direct Submission
Frontiers FAIR² Data Management provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements while gaining scholarly credit. Submitting through the platform gives researchers access to an AI-powered system that enhances curation, aligning datasets with the FAIR Guiding Principles (see: https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/) and the FAIR² Open Specification (see: https://fair2.ai), governed by the FAIR² Alliance. This specification ensures datasets are AI-ready, ethically aligned, and enriched with context to support responsible reuse, meeting and exceeding funder expectations. At the heart of the process is Clara, an AI assistant for data preparation, who guides authors through curation, organization, and cleaning while also drafting the FAIR² Data Article and creating a FAIR² Data Portal. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value. The service supports the full data lifecycle — curation, documentation, publication, preservation, and reuse. Each submission includes lifetime data hosting (up to 50 GB in the base price), supported by persistent identifiers, redundant backups, and open standards to ensure durability and accessibility. Every dataset is accompanied by a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article. These are capped at 12,000 words and may include up to 15 figures or tables, ensuring recognition and long-term visibility. Further analyses or new insights can be submitted later as research articles, provided the original Data Article is cited and contributors acknowledged. Supported formats currently include tidy spreadsheets (see: https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v059.i10) and CSV files. Submissions must comply with Frontiers' editorial and ethics policies (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/policies-and-publication-ethics) and guidelines for AI use in publication (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/author-guidelines).