Scope

The Nutrigenomics and Precision Nutrition section advances research aimed at understanding, predicting, and translating individual differences in responses to foods, nutrients, dietary patterns, and lifestyle factors into personalized strategies for health promotion, disease prevention, and clinical care.

Nutrigenomics and Precision Nutrition integrate nutritional science with genetics, epigenetics, microbiome science, metabolomics, physiology, lifestyle, environmental exposures, and data science to elucidate the biological mechanisms underlying individual nutritional responses and to develop evidence-based approaches for tailoring nutrition to individual characteristics, needs, and health trajectories.

The section welcomes basic, translational, clinical, computational, methodological, and interdisciplinary research, including but not limited to:

Nutrigenetics, nutrigenomics, nutritional epigenetics, and gut microbiome–host interactions, including gene–nutrient interactions, genetic determinants of dietary response, nutrient-regulated gene expression, epigenetic mechanisms, microbial composition and function, and host–microbiome contributions to nutritional responses and disease.

Metabolomics, molecular biomarkers, multi-omics, and systems biology, integrating genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, microbiome, clinical, and phenotypic data to identify biomarkers, characterize nutritional responses, and elucidate underlying biological mechanisms.

Determinants, predictors, and personalized dietary interventions, including molecular, genetic, metabolic, microbial, behavioral, environmental, and lifestyle determinants of dietary response, and the development and evaluation of individualized strategies for disease prevention and management across the life course.

Artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and clinical translation in precision nutrition, including machine learning, digital dietary assessment, wearables and sensors, digital biomarkers, digital twins, predictive models, decision-support systems, diagnostic and screening tools, and technology-enabled interventions for personalized nutritional care.

Precision Public Health Nutrition, including the translation of nutrigenomics and precision nutrition discoveries into population-level strategies, prevention programs, and public-health interventions while accounting for biological, cultural, environmental, socioeconomic, and behavioral diversity.

The section aims to bridge discovery science, clinical research, and implementation, supporting the development of precision nutrition approaches that can progress from mechanistic discovery and biomarker identification to controlled dietary interventions, clinical validation, and implementation in healthcare and public-health settings.

Research that moves beyond descriptive associations to elucidate mechanisms, identify biomarkers and predictors of response, and develop actionable strategies for individualized nutrition is particularly encouraged. Studies integrating multiple biological layers with detailed dietary, lifestyle, clinical, environmental, and phenotypic characterization are especially welcome.

The Nutrigenomics and Precision Nutrition section focuses on nutrition, biological variation, and human health and disease. Research centered on livestock genomics, animal or crop breeding, crop production, or other agricultural applications is outside its scope unless it has a direct, substantive connection to human nutrition, nutrigenomics, or health.