Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Read the flagship article from Frontiers in Nutrition, outlining the goals for the next 5 years of Nutrition Science research.
Seeking contributions to our latest collection on nutrition, immunosenescence, and dietary interventions to advance evidence-based strategies for sustaining immune health and resilience in aging populations
This Research Topic will bring together FAIR² Data Articles that advance the fields of Nutrigenomics and Nutrition Methodology by publishing citable datasets that strengthen understanding of the relationships between diet, genes, metabolism, and health.
We invite female scientists worldwide to submit original research or reviews in food chemistry, processing, biotechnology, nutrition, and sustainability—advancing knowledge and highlighting women’s vital role in global food systems.
We would like to present the opportunity to participate in this new Research Topic on reducing chronic low-grade inflammation, edited by senior leaders in the field Philip Calder, Maria Witt-Wallert and Peter Mancuso.
Center for the Study of Chronic Illness and Disability, College of Health and Human Services, George Mason University
Fairfax, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition, Aging and Longevity
National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Aging and Longevity
Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics Laboratory, National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN)
México City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Aging and Longevity
Centro de Investigacion en Alimentacion y Desarrollo AC. (CONACyT). Culiacan Sinaloa Mexico
Culiacán, Mexico
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Aging and Longevity