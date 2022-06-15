Center for the Study of Chronic Illness and Disability, College of Health and Human Services, George Mason University

Scope

The Nutrition, Aging and Longevity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on how nutrition shapes the biology of aging and health span and contributes to the prevention and management of age-related conditions. Submissions should focus primarily on older adults (typically aged 60/65+), the biological process of aging itself, or health-span and longevity outcomes.

Led by Dr. Stefanos Tyrovolas from the Department of Nutrition and Food Science at George Mason University, USA, the Nutrition, Aging and Longevity section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutrition and aging research, which connect mechanistic understanding across molecular, cellular, and systems-level processes with clinical and population health relevance, supporting translation into effective strategies for maintaining function and quality of life across the lifespan.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Appetite and sensory changes with aging



Cognitive health and neuro-aging



Mechanisms of aging and translation



Multimorbidity, metabolic and cardiovascular health in older adults



Nutritional care for ageing and older people



Personalized nutrition for aging and longevity



Community nutrition for older populations



Polypharmacy and nutrient interactions



Sarcopenia, frailty, and function/disability



Social determinants and food security in the 65+



Clinical nutrition interventions specific to older adults and age-related conditions



Nutritional support alongside obesity pharmacotherapy in older adults (e.g., preserving muscle mass and nutritional adequacy during GLP-1 receptor agonist treatment)



Nutrition in relation to longevity and quality of life



Nutrition and lifestyle medicine for healthy aging



Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between nutrition, aging, and longevity, with clear methodological detail, age-appropriate outcomes and, where relevant, clinically meaningful endpoints such as function, cognition, quality of life, morbidity, and safety. The section welcomes human studies, including observational, interventional, and clinical research, alongside in vitro and animal models that strengthen causal inference, illuminate mechanisms, and improve clinical applicability. Studies that strengthen mechanistic insight while advancing clinical or community translation and real-world implementation in diverse older populations are particularly encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nutrition, Aging and Longevity section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutrition, Aging and Longevity section does not consider animal studies that lack clear translational relevance to human aging and nutrition, such as livestock or agricultural animal research. Additionally, submissions focused solely on pediatric or early-life nutrition, general chronic disease management or clinical nutrition without a clear aging or longevity focus, obesity pharmacotherapy or GLP-1 receptor agonist research in general (non-older) adult populations, nutrition cognition or nutrition mood research not framed around aging or neuro-aging, population level diet disease association studies without an aging specific lens, or clinical studies unrelated to nutrition are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrition, aging, and longevity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.