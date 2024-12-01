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Read the flagship article from Frontiers in Nutrition, outlining the goals for the next 5 years of Nutrition Science research.
Seeking contributions to our latest collection on nutrition, immunosenescence, and dietary interventions to advance evidence-based strategies for sustaining immune health and resilience in aging populations
Comparing global front-of-pack nutrition label policies, effectiveness, and impacts.
This Research Topic will bring together FAIR² Data Articles that advance the fields of Nutrigenomics and Nutrition Methodology by publishing citable datasets that strengthen understanding of the relationships between diet, genes, metabolism, and health.
We invite female scientists worldwide to submit original research or reviews in food chemistry, processing, biotechnology, nutrition, and sustainability—advancing knowledge and highlighting women’s vital role in global food systems.
Catholic University of Santiago de Guayaquil
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition, Obesity and Dietetics
Università telematica San Raffaele
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Obesity and Dietetics
Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Obesity and Dietetics
Centro Colombiano de Nutricion Integral
Bogotá, Colombia
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Obesity and Dietetics