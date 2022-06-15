Scope

The Nutrition, Obesity and Dietetics section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research on the biology, prevention, and management of obesity and its related complications, with a strong emphasis on nutritional and dietetic approaches across the lifespan. Manuscripts should position nutrition, dietary intake, nutritional status, or dietetic practice as a central exposure, intervention, or outcome, rather than as a peripheral or background factor.

The section welcomes fundamental, translational, clinical, and population-based research that advances understanding of energy balance, adiposity, weight regulation, and obesity-related cardiometabolic disease, provided there is a clear nutritional or dietetic component. We particularly encourage work that connects mechanistic insight with clinical relevance and real-world implementation, including medical nutrition therapy, dietetic practice, behavior change, health systems, food environments, and nutrition-related policy.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Mechanisms of weight gain, energy balance, appetite regulation, satiety, food reward, and eating behavior, where diet, nutritional status, or dietary exposures play a key role.

Adipose tissue biology, adipokines, inflammation, insulin resistance, metabolic flexibility, and body composition in relation to dietary patterns, nutrient intake, and nutritional interventions.

Obesity-related comorbidities, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dyslipidemia, MASLD, obesity-related cancer risk, and neurocognitive outcomes, with a clear nutritional or dietetic component, such as dietary patterns, medical nutrition therapy, or diet–drug interactions.

Dietary patterns, diet quality, nutrient composition, meal timing, chrononutrition, and dietary strategies for weight management and metabolic health.

Precision, personalized, and life-course nutrition approaches applied to obesity risk, prevention, and treatment (sex, age, genetics, and environmental factors).

Clinical trials and intervention studies (dietary, behavioral, pharmacological, surgical, and multimodal approaches), where nutrition or dietetic care is a central component.

Nutrition care in obesity pharmacotherapy, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and other anti-obesity medications, particularly studies examining diet quality, appetite, eating behavior, nutritional status, body composition, adverse effects, and dietetic practice.

Nutrition and dietetic management before and after bariatric/metabolic surgery, including dietary adequacy, micronutrient deficiencies, protein intake, sarcopenia, weight regain, and long-term follow-up.

Behavior change, counseling methods, dietary adherence, food literacy, digital health tools, and community-based interventions for obesity prevention and care.

Policy, environmental, and systems-level strategies for obesity prevention and treatment, including food environments, dietary guidelines, fiscal policies, food access, and nutrition-related equity.

Submissions should provide clear methodological detail and, where relevant, clinically meaningful outcomes (e.g., adiposity, body composition, cardiometabolic risk markers, dietary intake, diet quality, nutritional status, patient-reported outcomes, safety, and implementation outcomes). The section especially welcomes research that supports evidence-based dietetics and informs effective obesity prevention and care at individual, community, health-system, and policy levels, in line with the multidisciplinary nutrition focus of Frontiers in Nutrition.

Studies focused primarily on pharmacology, surgery, exercise physiology, or molecular mechanisms without a clear nutrition, dietary, or dietetic focus are outside the primary scope of this section.