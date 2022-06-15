Scientific Institute of Romagna for the Study and Treatment of Tumors (IRCCS)

Scope

The Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers section is dedicated to publishing research that advances the understanding of bone and soft tissue malignancies and their clinical and translational management.

Led by Alessandro De Vita from IRST IRCCS (Meldola, Italy), the Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers section welcomes submissions in key areas such as:

Immunotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapies, and translational tumor immunology in bone and soft tissue malignancies

Tumor microenvironment biology, cancer-associated fibroblast dynamics, and single-cell and spatial transcriptomics analyses in bone and soft tissue malignancies

Patient-derived organoids, 3D tumor models, ex vivo drug screening platforms, and functional precision oncology approaches

Molecular pathogenesis, oncogenic fusions, genomic profiling, and circulating biomarkers including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and extracellular vesicles

Targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, PARP inhibitors, CDK4/6 inhibitors, and combination systemic treatment strategies

Nanomedicine, tumor-targeted drug delivery, theranostics, and radiopharmaceutical approaches in bone and soft tissue malignancies

Surgical management, limb salvage, megaprosthetic and allograft reconstruction, and 3D-printed implant technologies

Bone metastasis biology, tumor–bone interactions, osteolytic and osteoblastic remodeling, skeletal-related events, and multidisciplinary osteo-oncology care

Advanced imaging, MRI- and PET-based tumor characterization, radiomics, and AI-driven diagnostics and treatment planning

Soft-tissue sarcoma histotypes including synovial sarcoma, chordoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, and alveolar soft-part sarcoma

Pediatric and adolescent-young adult osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, survivorship, and late treatment effects

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST): targeted therapy, molecular mechanisms, translational research and novel therapeutic strategies.

Prognosis, risk stratification, quality of life, rehabilitation, and real-world outcomes across bone and soft tissue malignancy populations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge regarding innovative approaches for the prevention, early detection, treatment, and management of bone and soft tissue malignancies, and how these insights contribute to improving patient outcomes. The section welcomes submissions that support the Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. In particular, the section welcomes submissions advancing our knowledge of bone and soft tissue cancers in alignment with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers section does not consider manuscripts focused solely on benign musculoskeletal lesions, metabolic bone disease, or bioinformatics analyses of public databases without experimental or clinical validation. Submissions integrating computational or genomic approaches with bone and soft tissue malignancy research and providing biological or clinical validation are welcome. Manuscripts focused exclusively on orthopedic conditions unrelated to oncology will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in bone and soft tissue oncology to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.