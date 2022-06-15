Main content

Scope This section of the journal is devoted to the publication of high-quality research, focusing on aspects related to intracellular and extracellular signaling across all types of cancer. The section aims to cover the activation, modulation, dysregulation, and cascade of key pathways in the context of upstream and downstream cell signaling, cellular communication mechanisms, wider signaling crosstalk and alternative pathways, that govern the fundamental cellular processes involved in cancer development, and that fuel tumor progression. We also welcome contributions of basic science highlighting findings related to the key components of signal transduction, including but not limited to, extracellular and intracellular receptors, ligands, ion channels, chemical signals and hormones. Importantly, submissions not in scope for this section include those reporting solely descriptive, bioinformatics data from publicly available sources, without sufficient biological validation in vitro or in vivo. Submissions elaborating on biochemical processes involved in tumorigenesis and the tumor microenvironment would be better suited to the Molecular and Cellular Oncology section, while submissions reporting druggable molecules and exploring therapeutic targets should be submitted via the Cancer Molecular Targets and Therapeutics section. Frontiers in Oncology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Oncol.

Abbreviation fonc

Electronic ISSN 2234-943X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.738 Impact Factor 4.5 CiteScore

Submission Cancer Cell Signalling welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cancer Cell Signalling, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

