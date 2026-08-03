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Dental School, University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral Epidemiology
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Oral Epidemiology
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Oral Epidemiology
Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Associate Editor
Oral Epidemiology