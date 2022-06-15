Scope

The Child and Adolescent Health, Society and Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the social, environmental, and structural determinants of health and well-being in infants, children, and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Elena Bozzola from Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy, the Child and Adolescent Health, Society and Policy section welcomes submissions across different domains that aim to advance understanding of how social contexts shape pediatric health outcomes, to inform equitable, child-centered policies and practices, and to connect scientific research with clinical practice and policy strategies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Digital Transformation, Technology, and Emerging Risks in Childhood Digital and social media exposure in childhood

Artificial intelligence

Cyberbullying

Substance, digital, gaming, and social media addiction Mental Health, Psychosocial Development, and Protection of Children Mental health and psychosocial well-being

Adverse childhood experiences and trauma-informed care

Family, community, and school influences on child development

Child protection and safeguarding

Violence, abuse, and child rights

Education and early childhood development Health Equity, Systems, and Global/Public Health Determinants Health inequities and social gradients in child health

Migration, displacement, and child health

Access to care and health system disparities

Environmental and climate-related impacts on children's health

Public health interventions and prevention strategies

Policy analysis and child health advocacy

Global child health and development

Submissions should provide rigorous, interdisciplinary insights into the social dimensions of pediatric health. Studies integrating clinical care with social, behavioral, or policy dimensions are strongly encouraged, particularly those addressing vulnerable or underserved populations.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

The Child and Adolescent Health, Society and Policy section does not consider submissions focusing on purely biomedical or laboratory-based pediatric research without a social or community dimension, adult-only studies without direct relevance to child health, or clinical trials that do not address a social, behavioral, or policy dimension of pediatric care.

This multidisciplinary section aims to serve as a leading platform for disseminating innovative research, evidence-based interventions, and policy-relevant insights that advance social justice and equity in child health globally, engaging researchers, clinicians, educators, policymakers, and communities alike.