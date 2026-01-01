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Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.

Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.

Original Research Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. Original Research may also encompass confirming studies and disconfirming results which allow hypothesis elimination, reformulation and/or report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish an Original Research article. Original Research articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Materials and Methods Results Discussion

Systematic Review Systematic Review articles present a synthesis of previous research, and use clearly defined methods to identify, categorize, analyze and report aggregated evidence on a specific topic. Included in this article type are meta-syntheses, meta-analyses, mapping reviews, scoping reviews, systematic reviews, and systematic reviews with a meta-analysis. Systematic Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Systematic Review article. Systematic Reviews should: clearly define the research question in terms of population, interventions, comparators, outcomes and study designs (PICOS), and state which reporting guidelines were used in the study. For design and reporting, systematic reviews must conform to the reporting guidelines (e.g., PRISMA, Cochrane, Campbell), and include the PRISMA flow diagram http://prisma-statement.org/prismastatement/flowdiagram.aspx (if applicable), as well as funding information (if no specific funding to carry out the research, please state so). Systematic Reviews should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Methods (including study design; participants; interventions; comparators; systematic review protocol; search strategy; data sources; study sections and data extraction; data analysis) Results (including a flow diagram of the studies retrieved for the review; study selection and characteristics; synthesized findings; assessment of risk of bias) Discussion (including summary of main findings; limitations; conclusions) Systematic Reviews must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Systematic Reviews must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Methods Methods articles present either a new or established method, protocol, or technique that is of significant interest in the field. Methods articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Methods article. Method articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction (outlining the protocol and its possible applications) Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable) Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/ accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable) (Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, possible pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them) Discussion Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable. Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable.

Review Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Reviews should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies, Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems, Current research gaps Potential developments in the field. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format: Abstract, Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion. Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format:Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Mini Review Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, allowing readers to get up-to-date on new developments and/or emerging concepts, as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies Current research gaps Potential future developments in the field Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format:Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Policy and Practice Reviews Policy & Practice Reviews provide a comprehensive coverage and balanced overview of current and relevant topics related to policy, regulations, and guidelines that may be coming from academia, relevant societies, regulatory bodies, industries and others. In contrast to Policy Briefs, this article type provides authors with more space to elaborate on policies and/or guidelines. Policy & Practice Reviews are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Policy & Practice Review. Policy & Practice Reviews should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Sections on assessment of policy/guidelines options and implications Actionable Recommendations Discussion

Hypothesis and Theory Hypothesis and Theory articles present a novel argument, interpretation or model intended to introduce a new hypothesis or theory. They should provide the following: New interpretation of recent data or findings in a specific area of investigation Accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories Hypothesis presented should be testable in the framework of current knowledge May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions Hypothesis and Theory articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Hypothesis and Theory article. Hypothesis and Theory articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Hypothesis and Theory articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Hypothesis and Theory article. Hypothesis and Theory articles should have the following format:

Perspective Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They should provide the following: Discuss current advances and future directions Clear presentation of the authors' perspective Accurate presentation and citations of other authors' work May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format:

Clinical Trial Clinical Trial articles describe the results of interventional studies related to health. These articles can include pilot studies, safety and efficacy trials, surrogate endpoint studies, and proof-of concept studies. Clinical Trial articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Clinical Trial article. Clinical Trial articles should have the following format: Abstract (please include the clinical trial registry number) Introduction Materials and Methods (including flow diagram when applicable, for example the CONSORT FLOW DIAGRAM- http://www.consort-statement.org/consort-statement/flow-diagram) Results Discussion All clinical trials must be registered in a public trials registry to be considered for publication, and authors should be compliant with the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT). All clinical trials must be registered in a public trials registry to be considered for publication, and authors should be compliant with the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT).

Case Report Case Reports highlight unique cases of human or animal patients that present with an unexpected/ diagnosis, treatment outcome, or clinical course. Case Reports are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 4 display items (figures, tables, or videos). Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Case Report article. Authors should follow the CARE guidelines and submit a completed CARE checklist as a supplementary file (template available here: https://www.care-statement.org/checklist). Case Reports should have the following format: Abstract Introduction: including what is unique about the case and medical literature references Case description: including de-identified patient information, relevant physical examination and other clinical findings, relevant past interventions and their outcomes A figure or table showcasing a timeline with relevant data from the episode of care Diagnostic assessment, details on the therapeutic intervention, follow-up and outcomes, as specified in the CARE guidelines Discussion: strengths and limitations of the approach to the case, discussion of the relevant medical literature (similar and contrasting cases), take-away lessons from the case Patient perspective Authors are required to obtain written informed consent from the patients (or their legal representatives) for the publication. Only Case Reports that are original and significantly advance the field will be considered. All Case Reports should carry the title "Case Report: 'area of focus'". More information on CARE guidelines here: Authors are required to obtain written informed consent from the patients (or their legal representatives) for the publication. Only Case Reports that are original and significantly advance the field will be considered. All Case Reports should carry the title "Case Report: 'area of focus'". More information on CARE guidelines here: https://www.care-statement.org

Community Case Study A community case study documents local experience in delivering a service to meet an identified need, in contrast to investigator-driven research that is typically evidence-based. Herein, community case studies are defined as a description of, and reflection upon, a program or practice geared towards improving the health and functioning of a targeted population. Under this article type, a broad spectrum of manuscripts will be considered that describe novel public health interventions at the behavioral, organizational, community, environmental and/or policy level. Community Case Study articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 5,000 and may contain no more than 5 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Community Case Study article. Community Case Study articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction: Description of the nature of the problem being addressed and rationale for the proposed innovation Context (setting and population) in which the innovation occurs Detail to understand key programmatic elements Discussion section that shares practical implications, lessons learned for future applications Acknowledgment of any conceptual or methodological constraints

Policy Brief Policy Briefs articles are short reports that provide a practical and evidence-based evaluation of policy-related issues. This article type also provides policy options and actionable recommendations which allows it to be used as a decision-making tool. Policy Briefs articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 5 Tables/Figures. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Policy Brief article. Policy Brief articles should have the following format: Abstract (up to 125 words in a bullet point format) Introduction Sections on Policy Options and Implications Actionable Recommendations Conclusions

Brief Research Report Brief Research Report articles present original research and/or preliminary findings in a more succinct way, and with fewer details, than Original Research articles. Additionally, in line with the Frontiers ethos of publishing scientifically-sound discoveries, Brief Research Reports also encourage submission of negative results and may report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Brief Research Reports articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 4,000 and may contain no more than 4 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Brief Research Report. Brief Research Report articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Method Results Discussion Supplementary material may be included with Brief Research Reports. Supplementary material may be included with Brief Research Reports.

General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers. Authors wishing to submit commentaries on articles published outside of Frontiers are encouraged to reformat and submit them as an Opinion type. General Commentary articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 1,000 words and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. They should not contain unpublished or original data. General Commentary articles must be submitted for consideration to the same Journal and Specialty as the original article. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a General Commentary article. General Commentary articles should have the following format: Title: "Commentary: Title of the original article" (mandatory) Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion At the beginning of your General Commentary, please provide the complete citation of the article being commented on. At the beginning of your General Commentary, please provide the complete citation of the article being commented on.

Opinion Opinion articles allow authors to contribute viewpoints on the interpretation of recent findings in any research area, value of the methods used, as well as weaknesses and strengths of scientific hypotheses. They should abide to the following guidelines: not contain unpublished or original data, be supported by evidence, be fully referenced, encourage constructive discussion, refrain from emotionally-charged argumentation. Opinion articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 2,000 and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish an Opinion article. Opinion articles should have the following format: Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion

Correction Correction/Addendum: if authors notice errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a correction online. The correction must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g. sections, sentence, figure) of the manuscript being revised or corrected. All authors of the original paper need to agree to the request for changes. The authors’ contribution statement should be used to clearly state the reason for the Correction. Depending on the extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review. Authors are informed that requests for changes beyond those described here may not be accepted for publication.

Editorial Editorials are submitted exclusively by the host editor(s) of a Frontiers Research Topic, to convey to the reader the aims and objectives of the research that pertains to the topic, as well as placing it in a broader context. The Editorial should present the contributing articles of the Research Topic but should not be a mere table of contents. As the final contributing article to the Research Topic, Editorials should be submitted once all expected articles have been accepted and published. Editorials should not include unpublished or original data and the inclusion of references is strongly encouraged. Editorial articles may contain 1 Figure and have a word count of 1,000 for Topics with 5-10 articles. The word limit can be increased for each additional article in the Topic, up to a maximum of 5,000 words for 50 articles or more. Topic editors are not required to pay a fee to publish an Editorial article. Submissions are required to have the title Editorial: "Title of Research Topic".

Study Protocol Study Protocol articles document the design of prospective research and it is intended to facilitate dissemination of ongoing studies and promote transparency. Study Protocol articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Study Protocol article. Study Protocol articles should have the following format: Abstract (please include the clinical trial registry number for clinical studies) Introduction Methods and Analysis (including design; selection/treatment of subjects; interventional methods; data analysis) Discussion Ethics and Dissemination For clinical studies, registration in a public clinical trial registry is mandatory prior to the submission of the manuscript and the authors are strongly encouraged to follow the SPIRIT guidelines ( For clinical studies, registration in a public clinical trial registry is mandatory prior to the submission of the manuscript and the authors are strongly encouraged to follow the SPIRIT guidelines ( http://www.spirit-statement.org/ ) and checklist. Study Protocols are not considered if other articles relating to the study are already published or in review, if it reports any research data from the study, or for any pilot or feasibility study.

FAIR² Data Frontiers FAIR² Data Management provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements while gaining scholarly credit. Submitting through the platform gives researchers access to an AI-powered system that enhances curation, aligning datasets with the FAIR Guiding Principles (see: https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/) and the FAIR² Open Specification (see: https://fair2.ai), governed by the FAIR² Alliance. This specification ensures datasets are AI-ready, ethically aligned, and enriched with context to support responsible reuse, meeting and exceeding funder expectations. At the heart of the process is Clara, an AI assistant for data preparation, who guides authors through curation, organization, and cleaning while also drafting the FAIR² Data Article and creating a FAIR² Data Portal. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value. The service supports the full data lifecycle — curation, documentation, publication, preservation, and reuse. Each submission includes lifetime data hosting (up to 50 GB in the base price), supported by persistent identifiers, redundant backups, and open standards to ensure durability and accessibility. Every dataset is accompanied by a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article. These are capped at 12,000 words and may include up to 15 figures or tables, ensuring recognition and long-term visibility. Further analyses or new insights can be submitted later as research articles, provided the original Data Article is cited and contributors acknowledged. Supported formats currently include tidy spreadsheets (see: https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v059.i10) and CSV files. Submissions must comply with Frontiers' editorial and ethics policies (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/policies-and-publication-ethics) and guidelines for AI use in publication (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/author-guidelines).