Scope

The Pediatric Allergy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of allergic disorders in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Francesca Mori, Head of the Allergy Unit at Meyer Children's Hospital IRCCS, Florence, Italy, the Pediatric Allergy section aims to provide a comprehensive and multidisciplinary platform for the dissemination of cutting-edge research in pediatric allergic diseases.

Allergic diseases are among the most prevalent chronic conditions in childhood, characterized by complex interactions between genetic predisposition, environmental exposures, epithelial barrier dysfunction, and immune dysregulation, and are increasingly recognized as part of a broader spectrum of immune-mediated disorders.

This section welcomes submissions that provide in-depth insights into the development, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of pediatric allergic diseases, with a strong emphasis on translational relevance and integration with immunological mechanisms.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Respiratory allergy (including asthma and allergic rhinitis)

Food allergy

Drug hypersensitivity

Vaccine hypersensitivity

Hymenoptera venom hypersensitivity

Advanced diagnostic approaches, such as molecular allergology, biomarker discovery, omics technologies, and artificial intelligence applications

Innovative therapeutic strategies including biologics, allergen immunotherapy, gene and cell-based treatments, and microbiome-targeted interventions

Special consideration will be given to studies investigating inherited defects related to allergy, including inborn errors of immunity presenting with allergic phenotypes, defects in immune regulation and tolerance, and genetic susceptibility to allergic and inflammatory diseases.

Submissions addressing novel experimental models, digital health technologies, systems biology approaches applied to allergy, and transitional allergology from pediatrics to adult care are also encouraged.

Manuscripts should aim to advance current knowledge and clinical management of pediatric allergic disorders, contributing to improved health outcomes in children and adolescents.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pediatric Allergy section does not consider submissions focusing on adult-only allergy studies without pediatric relevance, general immunology unrelated to allergic conditions, or environmental/exposure studies that do not address allergic disease outcomes in children or adolescents.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of advancing and disseminating transformative scientific knowledge and clinically impactful discoveries in pediatric allergy, fostering innovation and collaboration among researchers, clinicians, industry, and policymakers to ultimately improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of allergic diseases in children worldwide.