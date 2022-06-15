Center for Health Outcomes and Population Equity, Huntsman Cancer Institute, School of Medicine, The University of Utah

Scope

The Pediatric Oncology and Hematology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the full spectrum of benign and malignant blood disorders and solid cancers arising in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Birgit Knoechel from Huntsman Cancer Institute, the Pediatric Oncology and Hematology section welcomes submissions across the hematology and oncology disciplines, connecting experimental and basic research with all aspects of pediatric clinical medicine.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autoimmune cytopenias and autoimmune diseases

bone marrow failure syndromes with and without associated immunodeficiencies

cancer predisposition and hereditary cancer syndromes

cellular and immunotherapies

clinical trials and precision medicine approaches

epigenomics and genomics

hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

leukemias and lymphomas in childhood

pathogenesis of hematological and oncological conditions

pediatric CNS tumors

pediatric sarcomas (Ewing, rhabdomyosarcoma, osteosarcoma)

pediatric solid tumors (neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor, hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumors)

rare diseases with extensive biological and genetic studies

supportive care, survivorship, and late effects of treatment

tumor microenvironment and immunobiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the investigation and development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic options for children and adolescents affected by hematological or oncological diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance pediatric hematology and oncology, including autoimmune diseases, bone marrow failure syndromes, cellular therapies, clinical trials, epigenomics, genomics, leukemias and lymphomas, solid and CNS tumors, sarcomas, precision medicine, supportive care, and survivorship in SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Oncology and Hematology section does not consider studies focusing solely on adult oncology without pediatric-specific data or findings, or studies on lead exposure or DNA testing without a fundamental basis in hematological or oncological conditions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric hematology and oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.