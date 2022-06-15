Scope

The Pharmacoeconomics, Drug Access and Value Assessment section focuses on the economic evaluation and health technology assessment (HTA) methods that directly inform reimbursement decisions, market access strategies, and pricing mechanisms for medicines and health technologies.

Led by Dr. Filippo Drago Director of the Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacovigilance Program "Policlinico G. Rodolico – San Marco" at the University of Catania, Italy, the section welcomes original research, reviews, and methodological studies that advance the quantitative tools, frameworks, and evidence synthesis approaches used by payers, formulary committees, health system decision-makers, and regulatory bodies to evaluate value and determine access pathways. Our emphasis is on the economic valuation methods, analytical models, and evidence appraisal processes that drive formal decision-making in healthcare systems worldwide.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Cost effectiveness and Value Frameworks: Application and development of formal value frameworks (ICER, EUnetHTA, MCDA, HTA Core Model) to medicines and health technologies, and budget impact analysis informing reimbursement and pricing decisions

Decision-Analytic Modelling and Methods: Markov models, discrete event simulation, dynamic models, and other decision-analytic approaches for reimbursement, formulary, and coverage decisions. Emphasis on model transparency, validation, uncertainty quantification, and robustness analysis

Real-World Evidence for Value Assessment: Use of real-world data and evidence to support, challenge, or strengthen value claims and access decisions. Validation of economic models using observational data and RWE. Application to HTA submissions and reimbursement dossiers

Health Technology Assessment: Processes and Methods. HTA submission strategies, appraisal processes, and implementation mechanisms. Cross-country HTA comparisons, alignment efforts, and methodological standards development

Health Preferences, Utilities, and Quality-of-Life Measurement: Elicitation methods and valuation techniques for health-related preferences. Utility measurement instruments (EQ-5D, SF-6D, visual analogue scales, time trade-off, discrete choice experiments) when applied to pharmacoeconomic assessments. Application to cost-utility analysis and cost-effectiveness thresholds

Patient and Public Involvement in Value Assessment: Patient, carer, and advocacy engagement in HTA processes and evidence generation. Methods for incorporating patient preferences into value assessment frameworks. Measurement of patient involvement’s impact on value assessment and access decisions

Pricing Models and Reimbursement Mechanisms: Pricing strategies and reimbursement approaches for medicines and health technologies. Value-based pricing, reference pricing, competitive bidding, and tiered access pathways. Market access implications and implementation outcomes

Managed Entry Agreements and Outcome-Based Contracts: Design, implementation, and evaluation of managed entry agreements (MEAs) and outcome-based contracts. Risk-sharing arrangements, performance metrics, data collection requirements, governance structures, and real-world performance monitoring

Evidence Appraisal and Comparative Effectiveness for HTA: PICO(s) specification and formulation for HTA submissions. Evidence prioritization and comparator selection under HTA constraints. Evidence synthesis methodology for reimbursement appraisal. Cross-jurisdictional comparability and harmonization of clinical evidence in the context of pharmacoeconomic assessments

Econometric and Causal Inference Methods in Health Economics: Econometric and causal inference approaches applied to healthcare utilization, outcomes, and costs. Policy evaluation methodologies. Emphasis on identification strategy, robustness testing, and transparency in analytical approaches

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most importantly with the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This section emphasizes economic valuation methods, econometrics, HTA decision-science, and access mechanisms specifically related to medicines and health technologies, with explicit emphasis on transparency, reproducibility, and implementation-oriented evidence.

Post-approval drug outcomes research, real-world safety and effectiveness evaluation in patient populations, medication utilization and adherence patterns, outcomes research and policies are outside the scope of the section, as these topics are covered in the Drugs Outcomes Research and Policies section.