Scope

The Plasmonics and Nanophotonics section is dedicated to publishing research covering light–matter interactions in sub-wavelength structures, would they be metallic or not. The section is included in the broad landscape of optical nanoscience, connecting fundamental theory, numerical methods, and experimental advances with practical applications across photonics, sensing, energy, and quantum technologies.

Led by Prof. Anne-Laure Baudrion from Université de Technologie de Troyes (France), the Plasmonics and Nanophotonics section welcomes submissions across the full spectrum of plasmonics and nanophotonics, bridging theoretical and experimental aspects to advance the understanding of light–matter interactions at the nanoscale.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dielectric, hybrid, and semiconductor nanophotonic systems

plasmonics, magnetoplasmonics, and nonlinear plasmonics

active plasmonics, plasmon-triggered nanochemistry, hot-electron physics

metasurfaces and hyperbolic metamaterials

functional metasurfaces, including optical catalysts and reconfigurable surfaces

2D materials, graphene, and nanocolloids for light manipulation

new plasmonic materials

polaritonics, excitonics, and quantum effects

topological and PT-symmetric nanophotonics

near-field optics and subwavelength resolution imaging

surface-enhanced spectroscopy

micro/nano-photonic structures and chip-scale devices for sensing, imaging, and spectroscopy

nonlinear and ultrafast optics in nanostructures

laser-based 2D/3D micro- and nano-fabrication, including ablation, laser printing, and light-controlled self-assembly

random, aperiodic, and quasiperiodic nanomaterials, light localization, and optical chaos

optical forces and transformation optics

theoretical and numerical methods in electromagnetism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about light–matter interactions at the nanoscale and in sub-wavelength systems — including metallic nanoparticles, graphene, 2D materials, metasurfaces, metamaterials, and photonic nanostructures — inspiring new ideas and promoting interdisciplinary collaborations within the nano-optics and photonics communities.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in plasmonics or nanophotonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.