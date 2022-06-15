Scope

The way elements are interconnected is of capital importance for determining the functioning, the efficiency, the stability of many types of complex systems, from social to physical, from biological to technological ones. This began to be recognized in its full relevance only around 25 years ago, when the internet and the big data revolution started to dramatically change our world, while seminal works laid the groundwork for analyzing these emergent phenomena. Over the years the network paradigm has become one of the main pillars of complexity science and its importance is widely acknowledged.

Complex networks is now an established field, with a large community of scholars of diverse origin, sharing common interests and analyzing a large body of phenomena, with tools and concepts coming from the whole spectrum of disciplines, such as physics, mathematics, computer science, engineering, biology, medicine, ecology, social science, economics.

This section will publish high-quality research covering all aspects of network science and its interdisciplinary applications. We expect contributions from all scientific disciplines, with the unifying theme that topology plays a crucial role in the phenomena under investigation.

On the one hand this includes research investigating (characterizing, measuring, modeling) the structure of connectivity patterns, in particular:

• Small-world and scale-free networks

• Spatial networks

• Temporal networks

• Signed networks

• Multilayered networks

• Higher-order networks

• Micro and mesoscopic structures

• Network spectra

On the other hand this includes work dealing with systems in all disciplines where the topology of the connections has relevant effects on the way systems operate or evolve:

• Dynamics on networks (epidemic and information propagation, game theory, mobility and transport networks, online social media, ecological networks, opinion dynamics, etc.)

• Coevolution of networks and dynamics

• Network growth and decay

• Network stability and robustness

• Network optimization

• Simulations of and on networks

• Algorithmic complexity

Due to the cross-disciplinary nature of the field, there may be overlap between this section and other specialty sections within Frontiers in Complex Systems.