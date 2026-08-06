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Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre, Czech Academy of Sciences
České Budějovice, Czechia
Specialty Chief Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Institute of Oceanography, Hellenic Centre for Marine Research
Heraklion, Greece
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms
Institute of Microbiology, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms