Scope

The "Ecopolitics and Climate Action" section in Frontiers in Political Science is dedicated to advancing our understanding of the intricate relationship between political decision-making and environmental issues. We publish high-quality theoretical, historical, and quantitative research articles exploring the critical challenges affecting policies in the realms of environment, ecology, and climate change. The aim is to highlight the urgent need to address the environmental crisis and identify the barriers that impede effective solutions.

This section seeks to attract interdisciplinary research that connects political sciences, environmental sciences, earth sciences, social psychology, medical sciences, anthropology, public health, behavioral studies, and cultural practices. We are particularly interested in pioneering studies that propose new and alternative pathways to sustainability.

Sub-areas include, but are not limited to:

Climate Politics: Investigating political strategies and policies affecting climate change mitigation and adaptation

Environmental Law and Policy: Analyzing legal frameworks and policy measures designed to protect the environment

Water and Soil Politics: Examining the political dynamics surrounding the management and conservation of water and soil resources

Green Criminology: Studying environmental crimes, their impact, and regulatory responses

Climate Change Denial and Obstructionism: Understanding the forces and narratives that oppose climate action

Environmental Movements and Justice: Exploring the influence and effectiveness of movements advocating for environmental justice

Decolonial and Gender Perspectives: Analyzing how colonial and gender dynamics impact environmental policies and practices.

Ocean and Deforestation Politics: Exploring the political implications of ocean governance and deforestation

Energy Politics: Analyzing the political dimensions of energy production and its ecological impacts

Geoethics and Anthropocene Politics: Addressing ethical considerations and political challenges in the context of geological and climate transitions

Interdisciplinary Approaches: Integrating diverse disciplinary perspectives to create holistic environmental solutions

Transnational and Radical Climate Cooperation: Exploring international and unconventional collaborations for effective climate action

Following a rigorous peer review process, we are committed to publishing articles that demonstrate a high level of rigor and analytical depth. These works aim to integrate natural and social science approaches to thoroughly investigate and address the complex planetary crisis that affects every living being.

The most relevant SDGs the Section addresses are SDG 13: Climate Action; SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation and SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. a

The section does not consider submissions that do not primarily focus on connecting political decision-making to environmental issues.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful findings in the field of Climate Politics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.