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SAIS Europe, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Elections and Representation
Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza e Scienze Politiche, Economiche e Sociali, Università degli Studi del Piemonte Orientale
Alessandria, Italy
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Elections and Representation
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Department of Political Science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation