toshinobu suzaki
Kobe University
Kobe, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Faculty of Sciences, University of the Republic
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Macerata
Macerata, Italy
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Kanagawa University
Yokohama, Japan
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Fukui University of Technology
Fukui, Japan
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Center for Marine Research, Rudjer Boskovic Institute
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Ulsan
Ulsan, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Capital Normal University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists