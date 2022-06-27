Main content

Scope The section aims at publishing important theoretical, methodological, empirical and clinical contributions to the understanding of the pathophysiology of neuropsychiatric diseases and their treatments. This Specialty Section spans a large range of sub-disciplines including cognitive neuroscience, social neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, neurology and neuropsychiatry and animal research.



Over the last decades, recent advances in neuroimaging led to promising perspectives in the field of psychiatry. This progress of translational research allowed identification of neural structurs, function, circuits, connectivity and modulation associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and its early manifestations associated with increased risk for illness, even before the onset of psychopathological, cognitive and behavioral abnormalities. We will provide a forum for basic and human research that investigates the dynamic interplay among brain regions to understand cognitive, emotional or behavioral regulation using neuroimaging techniques (structural imaging, functional neuroimaging, MRI, fMRI, DTI, EEG, MEG) and/or brain stimulation modalities (noninvasive and invasive techniques, and technologies that alter brain function through the use of electrical, magnetic, radiowave, or focally targeted pharmacologic stimulation). A special focus of the Specialty Section is to cover a wide range of scientific areas, methods and approaches that aim to integrate basic research with clinical practice and to develop more effective pharmacological and psychological treatments. Moreover, the scope of this Specialty section includes ‚bench to bedside’ and clinical applications and provides a forum of all areas of translational psychiatry and neuroscience using any research approach. Frontiers in Psychiatry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychiatry

Abbreviation fpsyt

Electronic ISSN 1664-0640

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Embase, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.435 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Neuroimaging and Stimulation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuroimaging and Stimulation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

