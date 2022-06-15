Scope

The Consciousness Research and Mindfulness section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of conscious experience as a natural phenomenon, as well as publishing research focused on exploring the various aspects and impacts of mindfulness practices and interventions.

Led by Dr. Antonino Raffone from Sapienza University of Rome, the Consciousness Research and Mindfulness section welcomes submissions in various domains of consciousness studies, which aim to enhance the comprehension of conscious experience and its related aspects, as well as submissions in the various domains of mindfulness and contemplative research, which aim to increase the understanding of mindfulness and contemplative aspects, practices, interventions, and their effects and mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conscious experience and its primary phenomena

disorders of consciousness in psychiatry and neurology

interactions between conscious and unconscious processes

consciousness and cognition

neural correlates of consciousness

selfhood

volition, agency, and free-will

consciousness in infants and non-human animals

consciousness and artificial intelligence

the relationships between consciousness and mindfulness facets and processes

cognitive, affective, neural, and social mechanisms of mindfulness effects

defining and measuring mindfulness

mindfulness training and education approaches

phenomenology of mindfulness

neural correlates of mindfulness and meditation

differential effects and mechanisms of contemplative practices and interventions

mindfulness and compassion based practices and interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of consciousness, mindfulness and related fields.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3) and Quality Education (SDG 4).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of consciousness studies and mindfulness research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.