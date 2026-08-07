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The University of Texas at Arlington College of Education
Arlington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Educational Psychology
Sultan Zainal Abidin University
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Educational Psychology
Department of Psychology, University of Campania 'Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Educational Psychology
University of Technology Malaysia
Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Educational Psychology