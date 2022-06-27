Main content

Specialty chief editor anton nijholt University of Twente Enschede , Netherlands Specialty Chief Editor Human-Media Interaction

Scope Human-Media Interaction publishes work focused on all aspects of human interaction with computers and related media. The section welcomes submissions from academic and industry researchers that seek to advance understanding and development of both human-computer interaction and human-human interaction through computational media. The section not only encourages articles that approach interaction modeling from a computational standpoint but is also receptive to those studying related human behaviors within social psychology. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Affective computing • Augmented and virtual reality environments • Body-centric interaction • Brain-computer interfaces • Design and optimization of user interfaces • Entertainment computing • Human-computer interaction • Language analysis and conversational agents • Multimodal interaction • Physiological computing • Smart environments • Social media interaction • Tangible interfaces and wearables This section provides an Open-Access publishing forum for the human-media interaction community and also encourages interdisciplinary collaboration through the development of Frontiers Research Topic article collections. Please note that all submissions to Human-Media Interaction must be considered in-scope of both this section and the journal to be considered for publication. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Human-Media Interaction welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Human-Media Interaction, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.