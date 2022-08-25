Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Department of Internal Medicine, Gävle Hospital
Gävle , Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical Diabetes
Dasman Diabetes Institute
Kuwait City , Kuwait
Associate Editor
Clinical Diabetes
University Medical Center Utrecht
Utrecht , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Clinical Diabetes
The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, School of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora , United States
Associate Editor
Clinical Diabetes