Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Université libre de Bruxelles
Brussels , Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Diseases – Surveillance, Prevention and Treatment
École de santé publique, Université de Montréal
Montreal , Canada
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases – Surveillance, Prevention and Treatment
Faculty of Medicine, Hacettepe University
Ankara , Turkey
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases – Surveillance, Prevention and Treatment
Morgan State University
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases – Surveillance, Prevention and Treatment