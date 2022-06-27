Scope

Medicine and public health are facing the threats of emerging infectious diseases and antimicrobial drug resistance dissemination in a globalised world. Interdisciplinary research approaches are key to the understanding, assessment and management of these threats.

This section aims at strengthening and appraising the evidence base to inform clinical and public health practice and improve the effectiveness of infectious disease detection, surveillance, management and control. This section will publish research advances that unravel the mechanisms and determinants of human infections, host-pathogen interaction at patient and population levels, risk factors for and clinical presentation of infectious diseases and translate this knowledge into innovative therapeutic and preventative interventions.

Research scope includes:

• detection, investigation, surveillance, management and control of infectious disease, including emerging infections, healthcare-associated infections and infections in compromised hosts

• determination of risk factors and prognostic markers of infectious disease in humans

• molecular and genomic epidemiology investigations of sources and mode of transmission of viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections in humans

• molecular and genomic epidemiology investigations and surveillance of emergence and spread of antimicrobial drug resistance in human pathogens and zoonotic pathogens in a One Health perspective

• control strategies and practice to contain drug resistance and improve patient safety and quality of infectious disease care, including antimicrobial stewardship and infection control

• outbreak investigation and control reports

• case reports and case series of infection caused by new or emerging pathogens or with unusual clinical presentation or treatment outcomes

• clinical development and applications of novel anti-infective therapeutics including antimicrobial agents and alternative therapies with faecal microbiota transplant (FMT), phages and antimicrobial peptides

• clinical trials of anti-infective therapeutics, companion diagnostics or patient care pathways

• public health interventions to prevent infectious diseases, including assessment of vaccine efficacy and immunisation programme effectiveness

The section encourage authors to consult scientific reporting guidelines, such as CONSORT, STROBE, PRISMA, and their specific infectious disease elaborations such as MICRO, STROME-ID, STROBE-AMS, STROBE-NI, and ORION Statement (see equator-network.org).

