salah d. qanadli
Swiss Institute of Image-guided Therapies
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Interventional Radiology
Hacettepe University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Hospital Antonio Cardarelli
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
University General Hospital Attikon
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Université de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Harlem Hospital Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Hospital Barmherzige Brueder Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
Tokyo Women's Medical University
Shinjuku, Japan
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Interventional Radiology