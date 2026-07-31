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INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle